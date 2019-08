Death Notices Melonie Fender

Melonie Joy Groves Fender, 86, of Ridgeland, widow of Johnnie Eugene Fender, died Aug. 23 at Ridgeland Nursing Center.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Monday at Creative Church, Hardeeville, until the hour of the service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in Beaufort National Cemetery.

Arrangements by Sauls Funeral Home.