Death Notices Brenda Washington

Brenda Washington, 56, of the Seaside Road Community of St. Helena Island, died August 15, 2019 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. August 23 at Jehovah Church of Christ, St. Helena Island. Burial will follow in Big House Cemetery, St. Helena Island.

Marshel's Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.