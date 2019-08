Death Notices Carrie Wilson

Carrie Wilson, 77, a native of St. Helena Island, died August 15 in North Carolina.

Funeral services will be held at noon August 23 at Bethesda Christian Fellowship on St. Helena Island. Burial will follow in the Beaufort National Cemetery at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please make donation to the Wounded Warrior Project and St. Jude Hospital.

Allen Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.