Death Notices Cassie Keener

Cassie Elizabeth Keener, Lt., USN (Ret), 98, widow of Captain John R. Keener, of Beaufort, died August 20 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Graveside services will be held August 23 at 11 a.m. at Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors.

The family suggests, memorial contributions be made to Smile Train, (smiletrain.org).

