Death Notices Deloris Egger

Deloris Egger, 97, of Bluffton, and wife of Clifford L. Egger, died August 19 at NHC Bluffton.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. August 24 at the First Baptist Church of Hilton Head.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Staying Connected SCHH, Inc., P.O. Box 1281, Bluffton, SC or First Baptist Church of Hilton Head, 100 S. Forest Beach Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928.

Sauls Funeral Home is assisting the family.