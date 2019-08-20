Death Notices
Thomas Reed
Thomas L. Reed, 91, formerly of New York, husband of Shirley Reed, died August 20 at the home of his daughter in Bluffton.
Marshel's Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Thomas L. Reed, 91, formerly of New York, husband of Shirley Reed, died August 20 at the home of his daughter in Bluffton.
Marshel's Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Lille Bell Williams, 95, of Port Royal and widow of James Williams, died August 19, 2019, at Beaufort Nursing and Rehab (Bayview Manor).KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments