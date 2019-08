Death Notices Lille Williams

Lille Bell Williams, 95, of Port Royal and widow of James Williams, died August 19, 2019, at Beaufort Nursing and Rehab (Bayview Manor).

Funeral services will be held at noon August 22 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Port Royal. Burial will follow in Beaufort National Cemetery.

Marshel's Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.