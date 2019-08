Death Notices Millie Seabrook-Birdon

Millie Celia Seabrook-Birdon, 66, of Beaufort, died August 12 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of Dennis R. Biroon.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. August 21 at Allen Funeral Home Chapel in Beaufort. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. August 22 at Israelite Baptist Church on St. Helena Island. Burial will follow in Beaufort National Cemetery.

Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort in charge.