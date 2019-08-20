Death Notices
Theodore Chaplin
Theodore Chaplin, 96, of St. Helena Island,died August 19, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort in charge.
Raul Martin, 84, of Bluffton, died August 12 at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville.
