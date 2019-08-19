Death Notices
Raul Martin
Raul Martin, 84, of Bluffton, died August 12 at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Sauls Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Horace Ford, Jr., 91, of Lobeco and widower of Gladys Ford, died August 10 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
