Death Notices Horace Ford, Jr.

Horace Ford, Jr., 91, of Lobeco and widower of Gladys Ford, died August 10 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

A wake will be held 7-8 p.m. August 19 in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. August 20 at Freeborn Deliverance Temple, Burton. Burial will follow in Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors. The body will lie in repose at the church from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the hour of service. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.