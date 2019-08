Death Notices Greg Millidge

Greg Terrell Millidge, 45, of Seabrook, died August 13 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Mrs. Mickey Watson- Millidge.

Visitation will be held from 5-6 p.m. August 18 at Allen Funeral Home Chapel in Beaufort. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. August 19 at Second Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Beaufort.

Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort in charge of arrangements.