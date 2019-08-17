Death Notices James Grant

James Marcus Grant, 60, formerly of the Eustis Community of Lady's Island, died August 13 in Far Rockaway, New York.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. August 19 at Lady's Island Baptist Church. Burial with full military honors will follow in Beaufort National Cemetery. The body will repose at the church from 9 a.m. Monday until the hour of services. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Marshel's Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.