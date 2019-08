Death Notices Robert Payne

Robert Warren Payne, Jr., 62, of Hilton Head Island died Aug. 8, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fountain City United Methodist Church, Knoxville, TN. Donations may be made to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

(www.firehero.org) or a local volunteer fire department.

Arrangements are by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.