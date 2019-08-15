Death Notices
Greg Millidge
Greg Terrell Millidge, 45, of St. Helena Island, husband of Mickey Watson Millidge, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort is in charge of arrangements.
Greg Terrell Millidge, 45, of St. Helena Island, husband of Mickey Watson Millidge, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort is in charge of arrangements.
Brenda Washington, 56, of the Seaside Road Community of St. Helena Island, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at her residence.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments