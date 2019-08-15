Death Notices
Brenda Washington
Brenda Washington, 56, of the Seaside Road Community of St. Helena Island, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at her residence.
Marshel's Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Brenda Washington, 56, of the Seaside Road Community of St. Helena Island, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at her residence.
Marshel's Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Willie Green, 71, of Walterboro, died Aug. 13 at Veterans Victory House in Walterboro.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments