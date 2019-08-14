Death Notices
Willie Green
Willie Green, 71, of Walterboro, died Aug. 13 at Veterans Victory House in Walterboro.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Allen Funeral Home of Walterboro in charge.
Dean A. Yannucci, 76, formerly of Hilton Head Island, died Aug. 12 at his residence.

