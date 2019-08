Death Notices Joseph Groff

Joseph William Groff, 74, of Bluffton, husband of Mary Ellen Groff, died Aug. 8 at NHC Healthcare, Bluffton.

Funeral mass will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday at St. Francis By The Sea Catholic Church, Hilton Head Island, with internment to follow in the church columbarium.

Arrangements by Sauls Funeral Home.