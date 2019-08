Death Notices George Jenkins

George Jenkins, 62, of Yemassee, died Aug. 8 at East Georgia Medical Center in Statesboro, Georgia.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Friday at Allen Funeral Home Complex in Ridgeland. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Allen Funeral Home Complex.

Arrangements by Allen Funeral Home of Ridgeland.