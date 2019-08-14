Death Notices
Millie Seabrook-Biroon
Millie Celia Seabrook-Biroon, 66, of Beaufort, wife of Dennis R. Biroon, died Aug. 12 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort in charge.
Dean A. Yannucci, 76, formerly of Hilton Head Island, died Aug. 12 at his residence.
