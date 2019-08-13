Death Notices
Dean Yannucci
Dean A. Yannucci, 76, formerly of Hilton Head Island, died Aug. 12 at his residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Savannah.
Dean A. Yannucci, 76, formerly of Hilton Head Island, died Aug. 12 at his residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Savannah.
June Hayward, 68, of Beaufort, died Aug. 9 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments