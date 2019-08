Death Notices June Hayward

June Hayward, 68, of Beaufort, died Aug. 9 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Allen Funeral Home chapel, Beaufort. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Friday at First Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Bluffton.

Arrangements by Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort.