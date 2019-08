Death Notices Richard Bulls

Dr. Richard Bulls, 80, of Bluffton, husband of Dr. Grace P. Bulls, died Aug. 1 at Canterfield of Bluffton.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Tabernacle Baptist Church. Funeral and burial will be Monday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.