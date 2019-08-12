Death Notices
James Dickensheets
James G. Dickensheets, MD, 99, of Hilton Head Island, died Aug. 11 at Hilton Head Hospital.
Services will be private. Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.
Horace Ford, 91, of Lobeco and widower of Gladys Ford, died August 10 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
