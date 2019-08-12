Death Notices
Jean Thompson
Jean Thompson, 88, of Hilton Head Island, died Aug. 11 at Hilton Head Hospital.
Services to be announced.
Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.
Horace Ford, 91, of Lobeco and widower of Gladys Ford, died August 10 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
