Death Notices
Horace Ford
Horace Ford, 91, of Lobeco and widower of Gladys Ford, died August 10 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Marilyn Edith Shelley Murray, 82, of Beaufort, died August 9 at her residence.
