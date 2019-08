Death Notices Marilyn Murray

Marilyn Edith Shelley Murray, 82, of Beaufort, died August 9 at her residence.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. August 12 at Copeland Funeral Service. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. August 13 at Copeland Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow in Beaufort Memorial Gardens.

Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.