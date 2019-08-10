Death Notices
Sally Brown
Sally Stokely Brown, 90, of Hilton Head Island died August 6 at her residence.
A private service is being planned for a later date.
The Island Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.
June Heyward, 68, of Beaufort, died August 9 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
