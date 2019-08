Death Notices Veronica Miller

Veronica Cargo Miller, 73, of St. Helena Island, wife of Steven Miller, died at her residence Aug. 7.

Viewing is from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Monday at Bethesda Christian Fellowship. Burial will be in the Cuffy Cemetery.

Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.