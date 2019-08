Death Notices Arthur Glover

Arthur Lee Glover, 64, of St. Helena Island, husband of Shirley Jean Bradley Glover, died Aug. 3 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Viewing is from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Ebenezer Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.