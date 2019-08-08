Death Notices
George Jenkins
George Jenkins, 62, of Yemassee, died Aug. 8 at East Georgia Medical Center in Statesboro.
Funeral arrangements are pending . Allen Funeral Home is in charge.
George Jenkins, 62, of Yemassee, died Aug. 8 at East Georgia Medical Center in Statesboro.
Funeral arrangements are pending . Allen Funeral Home is in charge.
David Alexander Sharp, 78, of Beaufort, husband of Susan Sharp, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at his residence.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments