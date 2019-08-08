Death Notices
Veronica Miller
Veronica Cargo Miller, 73, of the Ann Fripp community of St. Helena Island, wife of Steven Miller, died Aug. 7 at her residence.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
David Alexander Sharp, 78, of Beaufort, husband of Susan Sharp, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at his residence.
Comments