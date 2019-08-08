Death Notices
Florene Saracco
Florene D. Saracco, 72, of Bluffton, wife of Terry Marvel, died Aug. 8 at the Medical University of Charleston.
No scheduled services at this time.
Arrangements by Sauls Funeral Home.
