Death Notices Nathan Witter Sr.

Nathan “Bubba” Witter Sr. 85, of Lady’s Island, widower of Mannie Lee Wilson Witter, died Aug. 1 at Life Care Center of Hilton Head.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Mt. Carmel Baptist Center, Ridgeland. Burial will follow in Frampton Cemetery, Pocotaligo.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.