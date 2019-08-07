Death Notices
Patricia Khoury
Patricia A. Khoury, 69, of Hilton Head Island, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at her home.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Keith Funeral Services is assisting the family.

