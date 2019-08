Death Notices Josiah Fripp

Josiah Nathaniel Fripp, 96, a Port Royal native, husband of Rebecca Fripp, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Roxbury, Massachusetts.

Graveside services and interment will be at 1 p.m. Friday in the Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.