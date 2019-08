Death Notices Daniel Boswell

Daniel T. Boswell, 61, of Miami, Florida, formerly of Hilton Head Island, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at his sister’s home on Hilton Head.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Alvon Presbyterian Church Cemetery, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Arrangements by Keith Funeral Services.