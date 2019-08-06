Death Notices
Mary Fields
Mary V. Fields, 64, of Hardeeville, died August 4 at her residence.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Stiney’s Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Brenda Washington Zachary, 66, a Burton native, widow of Lionel Zachary Sr., died Monday, July 29, 2019, at Calvary Hospital, Bronx, New York.
