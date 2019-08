Death Notices Brenda Zachary

Brenda Washington Zachary, 66, a Burton native, widow of Lionel Zachary Sr., died Monday, July 29, 2019, at Calvary Hospital, Bronx, New York.

Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday at Second Jordan Baptist Church, Burton. Burial will follow in Beaufort Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.