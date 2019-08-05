Death Notices
Elizabeth Washington
Elizabeth Washington, 95, of Early Branch, widow of J. Evanglist “Van” Washington, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at her residence.
Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, Yemassee.
James A. Litecky, 59, of Hilton Head Island, died August 2 at his residence.
Comments