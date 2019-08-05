Death Notices Marilyn Mujica

Marilyn Frame Mujica, 63, of Seabrook, wife of Osvaldo “Ozzie” Mujica, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at her family residence.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at The Baptist Church of Beaufort with burial following at the Beaufort National Cemetery.

The family has requested that donations be made out to The Baptist Church of Beaufort or to Friends of Caroline Hospice.

Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.