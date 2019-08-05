Death Notices
Elton Jenkins
Elton Jenkins, 59 of Beaufort, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at his residence.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Allen Funeral Home Chapel in Beaufort.
Arrangements by Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort.
James A. Litecky, 59, of Hilton Head Island, died August 2 at his residence.
