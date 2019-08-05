Death Notices
Florence Black
Deaconess Florence Howard Black, 93, of Port Royal, widow of Deacon Thomas B. Black Sr., died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at her residence.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
Brenda Washington Zachary, 66, a Burton native, widow of Lionel Zachary Sr., died Monday, July 29, 2019, at Calvary Hospital, Bronx, New York.
