James Litecky
James A. Litecky, 59, of Hilton Head Island, died August 2 at his residence.
Funeral services are pending.
Keith Funeral Services of Hilton Head is assisting the family.
Gertrude K. Schmied Carney, 77, of Hilton Head Island, and loving wife of John V. Carney, died July 29.
