Death Notices Gertrude Carney

Gertrude K. Schmied Carney, 77, of Hilton Head Island, and loving wife of John V. Carney, died July 29.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated August 9 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church. A reception will be held at Port Royal Beach Club at noon August 9.

The Island Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.