Death Notices Easter Baines

Easter “Edna” Lee Wallace Baines, 71, a native of the Broomfield community of Lady’s Island, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Killeen, Texas.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Sunday at Johnson Cemetery, Lady’s Island. Wake services will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the Joseph M. Wright Chapel of Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.