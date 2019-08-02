Death Notices
James Shufelt
Brig. Gen. James W. Shufelt, U.S. Army (Ret.), 87, husband of Charlene Shufelt, died Friday, August 2, 2019, at the Retreat at Lady’s Island.
Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Vernell A. Bolden, 32, of Ridgeland, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville.
