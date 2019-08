Death Notices Vernell Bolden

Vernell A. Bolden, 32, of Ridgeland, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Allen Funeral Home Complex in Ridgeland. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Center in Ridgeland.

Arrangements by Allen Funeral Home of Ridgeland.