Death Notices Kenneth Washington

Kenneth Jerome Washington, 55, son of Earnesne Wright Downes and the late Kizer Washington of Yemassee, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at his residence.

The hours of visitation will be Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in The Applied Word of the Pilgrimford Missionary Baptist Church, Yemassee.

Arrangements by Young Funeral Home.