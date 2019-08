Death Notices Jerry Bobian

Jerry Bobian, 45, a Sheldon native and husband of Jane Bobian, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Melbourne, Fla.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, Sheldon. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Wake services will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday in the sanctuary of Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, Sheldon.

Arrangements by Marshel's Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.